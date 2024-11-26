Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday evening apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals in Unakoti and North Tripura districts and foiled a smuggling attempt.

According to the BSF, its troops at the Murtichera border outpost (BOP) under the Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals as they were attempting to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The apprehended foreign nationals are residents of Kamalbazar area in the neighbouring country’s Sylhet,” the BSF said.

Also Read: Nagaland: 350 domestic violence cases against women in 2023

In another operation, the BSF said its personnel apprehended three more Bangladeshi nationals – a man, a woman and a child – from North Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BSF also said that it foiled a smuggling attempt and seized contraband worth Rs 10 lakh.

“In one such operation, a Bangladeshi smuggler reportedly sustained a pellet injury from firing with a non-lethal weapon,” the BSF added