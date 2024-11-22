Tripura: 12 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Khowai

Agartala: At least 12 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from the Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai, Tripura on Friday.

According to reports, the suspects were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) based on inputs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An official said the group was en route to other states in search of employment.

Also Read: Assam girls lose in doubles semis of ITF juniors tennis tourney

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the group’s arrival at the railway station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While acting on the information, GRP and BSF personnel cordoned off the station and conducted a thorough search.

“We detained 12 individuals, including four men, four women, and four children”, an official said.

The official added, “During questioning, they admitted to entering Tripura through the Silachari area in Gomati district with the assistance of a Bangladeshi tout who helped them cross the international border.”

Also Read: Meghalaya ships Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai

The detainees reportedly spent the previous night hiding in a forested area before reaching Teliamura Railway Station early in the morning.

“The tout managed to escape upon spotting security personnel. We plan to produce the detainees in court to request remand for further investigation,” the official added.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Siddique (60), Monora Begum (50), Abdul Aziz Ullah (22), Azizul Haque (25), Obaidul Ullah (19), Khunshun (18), Kohinur Akhter (22), Sagarika Yasmin (20) and four minors.