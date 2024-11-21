Guwahati: Meghalaya recently exported one metric tonne of Khasi Mandarin oranges, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, to Dubai via cargo.

The Meghalaya department of agriculture and farmers welfare exported the consignment of Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai on November 18.

The initiative marks a vital step in connecting the state’s farmers with global markets, while also tackling long-standing logistical and economic challenges.

Meghalaya is connecting its farmers to global markets through collaborations with key partners such as Lulu Group International, Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Private Limited, and the National Cooperative for Organic Limited.

Exports started with a consignment of five metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin oranges and pineapples being sent to the Middle East in 2022.

The Meghalaya department of agriculture and farmers welfare is collaborating with the cargo providers to reduce logistics costs, thereby ensuring better pay for the farmers.

The state has also organised several activities to promote these products, such as pineapple and Khasi Mandarin festivals in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The events highlighted the premium produce of the Northeastern hill state, reaching wider audiences and fostering new market linkages.

The Meghalaya government has also been working on building farmers’ capacity for primary and secondary value addition, supported by renewable energy solutions.

These steps are designed to improve the quality of the product and generate new revenue avenues for the producers.