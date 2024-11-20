Guwahati: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday announced that its half marathon will be held in Shillong on November 24, 2024.

The half marathon in the state capital of Meghalaya will be the biggest racing event in the entire Northeastern region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The 2024 edition of the event is expected to see a record participation due to its growing popularity in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) is expected to be attended by several dignitaries from the government, the Armed Forces and various other fields.

The event grows in popularity each year, and this edition is likely to see strong participation from across the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the event will feature participants from all the states of the country.

While announcing the details of the half marathon, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, said the event this year is expected to surpass all previous records of participation.

Also Read: Nagaland: Peru 3rd nation to be country partner for Hornbill Festival

“The ARHM aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. I welcome and encourage everyone from the Northeast to participate in this event,” he added.

Lt Gen Lakhera further said that he is thrilled to announce that the Assam Rifles has partnered with MC Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for the half marathon.

“Mary Kom is an icon who perfectly embodies the core values of the Assam Rifles – valour, glory and sacrifice. We are extremely honoured to have her as the brand ambassador for ARHM,” he added.

Mary Kom expressed her excitement about her partnership with the Assam Rifles for the half marathon.

“This is a wonderful initiative for promoting health and harmony among the people of Northeast,” she said.

Mary Kom urged everyone from the Northeast to come forward and take part in this fantastic event.