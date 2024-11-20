Dimapur: After Wales and Japan, Peru has become the third country partner for the 25th edition of the upcoming Hornbill festival at Kisama in Nagaland from December 1.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Ambassador of Peru to India Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde announced in New Delhi that Peru will be a partner country for the festival, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The formal announcement was made after Rio and his cabinet colleagues, including both the Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland, met with the Ambassador of Peru in the national capital.

The Peru Ambassador informed that artists, cultural performers and dancers from the South American country are expected to participate in various events of the festival.

Welcoming the participation of Peru at the forthcoming festival, Rio exuded confidence that the partnership would bring the two countries closer, strengthen bilateral ties, and enhance people-to-people contact.

He appreciated the efforts of the Peru Ambassador in making the partnership a reality.

Rio conveyed that Nagaland is looking forward to welcoming the Peru delegation to the “Festival of Festivals.”