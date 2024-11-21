Agartala: The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained four Bangladeshi nationals at Udaipur railway station in Tripura for entering India illegally and possessing fake Aadhaar cards.

GRP personnel apprehended the four foreign nationals, including three women, during a routine check at the station.

A GRP official said that a mobile phone and Aadhaar cards were seized from the foursome, and initial investigation revealed that the Aadhaar cards were fake.

“They entered India illegally and were on their way to Bengaluru. Their entry into India was facilitated by a tout,” the GRP official said.

The names of the three women, as per their Aadhaar cards, are Mitu Biswas, Rafiza Aktar and Narsima Aktar.

“We are investigating the matter to find out their activities and connections,” the GRP official added.

The GRP later handed over the four foreign nationals to the local police.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and the accused will be produced before the court soon.