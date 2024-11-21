Guwahati: Manipur Janata Dal (United) legislator Kh Joykishan Singh’s mother has filed a complaint alleging that a mob, that vandalised the house of the MLA at Thangmeiband area in Imphal West district of Manipur on November 16, made off with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.68 crore.

Several other essential commodities, stored at the legislator’s house meant to be distributed to the internally displaced people, were also destroyed in the attack.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police, the mother of the MLA from Thangmeiband constituency has filed a complaint with the Imphal police stating that Rs 18 lakh in cash and other valuable items worth Rs 1.5 crore had been either looted or destroyed during the attack.

The police said that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Singh was away in Delhi for medical treatment of one of his family members when the mob stormed his residence in the evening hours and vandalised the house.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Mizoram: Security forces seize narcotics worth Rs 85.95 crore

An internally displaced person, sheltered in a relief camp close to the MLA’s house, said that potatoes and onions besides other items, including woolens were kept at the legislator’s house which were to be distributed to them.

A volunteer, Sanayai, overseeing the relief camp on the MLAs behalf, said the mob looted almost everything.

He said that they urged the mob not to vandalise the legislator’s house as various essential items, that were meant for distribution among the displaced people, were stored there, but the mob continued destroying everything, including important documents of the internally displaced people.

Singh’s mother said that the mob destroyed all the electronic items, furniture and lockers, and also unsuccessfully tried to take away three air conditioners.

She said that the mob took away seven LPG gas cylinders, and pushed internally displaced people and beat up a volunteer leaving him injured.