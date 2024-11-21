Aizawl: Security forces on Wednesday seized narcotics valued at Rs 85.95 crore in two separate operations in Champhai district of Mizoram.

Based on specific input, the Assam Rifles along with Mizoram police launched an operation in the district’s Zokhawthar area along the Indo-Myanmar border.

During the operation, the joint team noticed suspicious movement of a group of people.

On being challenged, they managed to escape leaving behind their belongings.

A thorough search of the bags led to the recovery of 28.52 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets – an addictive stimulant, valued at Rs 85.56 crore in the grey market.

In another operation, troops of the paramilitary force and state police apprehended a man (32) and a woman (35).

On being searched, 52 grams of heroin valued at Rs 39 lakh in the international market was recovered from their possession.

During questioning, it was revealed that the duo hails from Myanmar.

The team also seized a Kenbo bike, banned in India, used by them for transporting the narcotic substance.