Mizoram: Two women held with heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore

AIZAWL: Two women were arrested for possessing suspected heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

An Assam Rifles statement read that acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles, Mizoram excise and narcotics department launched a joint operation at Zote village in Champhai district on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Delivery agent arrested for phone snatching in Guwahati

The statement added that during the operation, 220.13 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from the possession of the two women, it said.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant radio-collared in Baksa district

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two accused have been identified as Biakhmingthangi (59) and Lalremruati (45), both residents of Zote village, it said.

Both the two accused and the seized contraband worth Rs 1.54 crore were handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.