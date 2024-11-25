Dimapur: Nagaland recorded the highest number of 350 cases of domestic violence against women in 2023, as per the available records in the last three to four years.

Secretary of the Nagaland social welfare department, Martha R Ritse, revealed this while addressing the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ at the Chumoukedima Town Council Hall as the special guest on Monday.

She said of all the violence-related cases received over the past three to four years in Nagaland, the highest number has been that of domestic violence, as per the data from women helpline Nagaland and One Stop centres.

Ritse said the second highest number of cases after domestic violence, received at the women helpline in the past year, was that of cybercrime, or cyber-violence against women.

“This is a new trend now with the increasing use of technology in our daily lives, especially amongst the younger generations. These data are a very serious and sad reflection of our society. Violence against women cannot be tolerated,” she added.

Ritse said although Nagaland has been observing the event every year along with the rest of the world, it may be surprising to learn that not much progress has been made over the years in eliminating this menace from society.

She, however, said although the state has made some progress in preventing and combating violence against women, it has not been able to eliminate it.

Ritse made a clarion call to government departments and non-governmental organisations to join forces and organise activities aimed at raising public awareness of the issue.

She stressed that in order to eliminate violence against women and girls, addressing its root causes – which include challenging discriminatory social norms, transforming harmful masculinities, and eliminating structural gender inequalities and stereotypes – are crucial.

“With the Naga society being deeply patriarchal, communities and parents in particular, have an important role to play in promoting gender equality and building children’s resilience to rigid traditional attitudes towards gender in early childhood,” she said.

Ritse also launched the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence which ends on December 10, and Nayi Chetna 3.0 (a gender campaign) during the observance of the day held under the theme ‘unite to end violence against women.’

The programme was jointly organised by the social welfare department, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, Nagaland State Livelihood Mission, and district administrations of Chumoukedima and Dimapur.