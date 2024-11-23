Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals in two separate operations in Tripura over the past 48 hours.

The Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at key railway stations in Tripura after they managed to enter India illegally.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During a routine check of the Tripura Sundari Express at the Dharmanagar railway station on Thursday, four persons, including a woman, were detained by the RPF in collaboration with a BSF team from Shipinjuri.

During questioning, the foursome admitted to entering India through the Sonamura border in Sepahijala district of Tripura with the help of a cross-border intermediary.

It was revealed that they planned to travel to Delhi in search of job opportunities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the second case on Friday, 12 persons, including minors, were detained at the Teliamura railway station in Khowai district.

Investigations revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals entered India through Silachari in Gomati district of Tripura with the help of a tout and were heading to Delhi in search of work.

Essential items, including mobile phones, were recovered from their possession.

All apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were subsequently handed over to the BSF for further legal proceedings.