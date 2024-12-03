Tripura: 7 arrested for attack on Bangladesh Asst High Commission

Agartala: Seven individuals were arrested and disciplinary action has been taken against four police officers following an attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura on Monday.

The incident involved “right-wing” activists who stormed the diplomatic premises and desecrated Bangladesh’s national flag, leading to widespread condemnation.

The attack occurred during a protest organized by the ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity,’ a right-wing group voicing concerns over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The demonstration, which included a sit-in near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, also demanded the release of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

Although the protest was largely peaceful, tensions escalated when a group of agitators breached security to submit a memorandum.

Some individuals forced their way into the high commission’s premises, disrupting order and desecrating the neighbouring country’s flag.

Reacting to the breach, West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar confirmed that security had been tightened around the diplomatic office.

“We have taken swift action, suspending two Sub-Inspectors and transferring a Deputy Superintendent of Police to headquarters for negligence of duty. A suo motu case has been registered, and seven individuals have been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing”, he said.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who condemned the actions of the miscreants.

“While peaceful protests are a democratic right, forcibly entering a diplomatic premises and desecrating another nation’s flag is unacceptable. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated,” he stated.

The Chief Minister assured that strict actions would be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the West Tripura police have heightened security around the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission.