Guwahati: The Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Titabor has rejected the closure report in the death case of Dipankar Gogoi, who allegedly died by suicide in December last year in Assam’s Jorhat district.

24-year-old Gogoi died by suicide a day after he was questioned by police in connection with the grenade blast outside an Army base in the district.

The case was filed by his sister, Rimlee Saikia, against former Jorhat SP Mohanlal Meena and other police officials.

Saikia had alleged that Meena and his team subjected Gogoi to physical and mental torture, leading to his tragic demise. Gogoi was reportedly picked up by the police on December 22, 2023, and was released after four days of alleged torture.

The post-mortem report indicated signs of physical assault on Gogoi’s body. However, the investigating officer failed to consider these findings and other evidence, leading to the premature closure of the case.

The magistrate, recognizing the gravity of the allegations and the potential miscarriage of justice, has directed the police to re-investigate the case under the supervision of a senior officer.

Following massive outrage over the death of Gogoi, Assam DGP GP Singh had ordered an IGP-level probe into Dipankar’s death.

The probe into the incident, including the procedural part, analyzing the CCTV footage of the police station, and contents of the report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning, was carried out by IGP Eastern Range.





