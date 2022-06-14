AGARTALA: A youth from Tripura’s North district, reportedly, died due to injuries he sustained after falling down on a slippery surface inside a drug rehabilitation centre at Silchar in Assam.

According to available information, Bapan Das hailing from Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura was admitted to Disha Foundation run drug rehabilitation centre located at Silchar to get rid of his addiction to drugs.

After being admitted to the rehab months back, his family members were constantly in touch with the authorities.

However, on Sunday, they were informed that he sustained serious injuries after he fell down on a slippery surface.

Minutes later, the family members received another call when they were informed that Bapan was no more.

Wasting no time, his parents rushed to Silchar but could not see the mortal remains as it was already late in the night.

However, on Monday, with the help of Silchar police his body was recovered and sent for autopsy.

Sensing foul play, the family lodged an FIR against Disha foundation.

On Tuesday, the mortal remains of Bapan were brought back to his home in Tripura.