Floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall since Monday night, have wreaked havoc in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

Water entered the residential areas and houses in Hatigaon, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Beltola, Rukminigaon and other areas of the city on Tuesday morning.

The forecourt of the Guwahati Railway station got waterlogged after a heavy downpour that lashed the city since Monday night.

The incident took place around 1:30 am on Tuesday at Nijarapara in the West Boragaon area in Guwahati.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS:

Chandmari area in Guwahati city. (Courtesy: Parvez Anchary)

Courtesy: Hiranya Borah

Meanwhile, the Kamrup-Metro district administration has issued an advisory for the residents of Guwahati and nearby areas under the jurisdiction of the administration of the district in Assam following heavy flooding and landslides in the city.

“In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential,” Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam said in a statement.

“If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam added.