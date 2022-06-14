The Kamrup-Metro district administration has issued an advisory for the residents of Guwahati and nearby areas under the jurisdiction of the administration of the district in Assam following heavy flooding and landslides in the city.

The Kamrup-Metro district administration has urged the residents of Guwahati and nearby areas of the district in Assam not to venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

“In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential,” Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam said in a statement.

Moreover, the district administration has urged people residing in water logging and landslide prone areas of Guwahati and nearby areas in Kamrup-Metro district of Assam to shift to a “safer location”.

“If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam added.

The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam further released a phone number for the citizens residing in water logging and landslide prone areas of Guwahaf Guwahati and nearby areas ti and nearby areas to contact it act it.

“…please contact district administration at 1077/ 86381 12297,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam further stated in the statement.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati Railway station waterlogged as heavy downpour lashes city

The Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) authority has also issued two numbers–1070 and 1079—for emergency assistance to the affected people in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – has been hit by unprecedented flash floods on Tuesday morning following incessant rainfall since Monday night.

The forecourt of the Guwahati Railway station got waterlogged after a heavy downpour that lashed the city since Monday night.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the Guwahati after torrential rains lashed the capital city of Assam since Monday night.

Water entered the residential areas and houses in Hatigaon, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Beltola, Rukminigaon and other areas of the city on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, four construction workers were killed in a landslide triggered by incessant rains.

The incident took place around 1:30 am on Tuesday at Nijarapara in the West Boragaon area in Guwahati.

The workers, who worked in the unorganized sector, were buried alive when they were asleep.

The workers were staying at a rented accomodation owned by one Nayan Rajbanshi of Nijarapar area of Guwahati city in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Landslide kills 4 construction workers in Guwahati

Personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of four workers from under the debris after around six hours of the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Matiur Haque and Hasanur Ali of Kokrajhar and Manwar Hussain and Amrul Haque of Dhubri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted the continuation of heavy rainfall activity over the Northeast till June 17.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya.

Extremely heavy rain is expected over parts of Assam & Meghalaya and very heavy rain over parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Similarly, extremely heavy rain is likely to drench parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on Wednesday as well.