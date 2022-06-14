The administration has issued an advisory asking people in Guwahati not to venture out unless absolutely necessary

Guwahati: The forecourt of the Guwahati Railway station got waterlogged after a heavy downpour lashed the city last night.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the Guwahati after torrential rains lashed the capital city of the state since Monday night.

Water entered the residential areas and houses in Hatigaon, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Beltola, Rukminigaon and other areas of the city on Tuesday morning.

Kamprup (Metro) district administration has issued an advisory asking people not to venture out unless absolutely necessary.

The district administration has also issued two helpline numbers– 1077/ 86381 12297–for the affected people of Guwahati.

“In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential. If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297,” Kamprup (Metro) district administration said in a tweet.

If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297 — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 14, 2022

The Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) authority has also issued two numbers–1070 and 1079—for emergency assistance to the affected people in Guwahati.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted the continuation of heavy rainfall activity over the Northeast till June 17.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya.

Extremely heavy rain is expected over parts of Assam & Meghalaya and very heavy rain over parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Similarly, extremely heavy rain is likely to drench parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on Wednesday as well.