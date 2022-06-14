Guwahati: Four construction workers were killed in a landslide triggered by incessant rains in Guwahati last night.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Tuesday at Nijarapara in the West Boragaon area in Guwahati.

The workers, who worked in the unorganized sector, were buried alive when they were asleep.

The workers were staying at a rented house owned by one Nayan Rajbanshi of Nijarapar.

The SDRF personnel recovered the bodies of four workers from under the debris after around six hours of the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Matiur Haque and Hasanur Ali of Kokrajhar and Manwar Hussain and Amrul Haque of Dhubri.