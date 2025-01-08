Tripura BJP slams CPI(M), showcases tribal progress since 2018

Agartala: The Janjati Morcha, the tribal wing of Tripura’s ruling BJP, has strongly criticized the Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP), the CPI(M)’s tribal wing, for accusing the government of neglecting indigenous communities.

BJP leaders dismissed these claims as baseless and labeled GMP’s planned ‘Raj Bhawan Abhiyan’ on January 9 as a meaningless political stunt.

Speaking at a press conference, Bidyut Debbarma, Vice President of the BJP Janjati Morcha and a Member of the District Council, defended the government’s record and highlighted the strides made for the tribal community since the BJP assumed power in 2018.

He pointed to initiatives like the Chief Minister Rubber Mission, the resolution of the long-standing Bru refugee issue, the renaming of Agartala Airport to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, and the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools as evidence of the government’s commitment to the welfare of indigenous people.

Debbarma also mentioned that the government has declared Aspirational Blocks, celebrated Maharaja Bir Bikram’s birth anniversary on August 19 annually, and set up a Tribal Research Institute to preserve and promote tribal culture and history.

Debbarma emphasized the central government’s introduction of numerous welfare schemes benefiting tribal communities and noted that several individuals from these communities have been honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri under BJP rule.

He accused the CPI(M) and Congress of failing to address tribal issues during their tenure and said that previous governments had ignored the welfare and sentiments of the Janajati community.

He further pointed out that the BJP has not only ensured development but also respected the heritage of indigenous communities by sanctioning special packages and submitting proposals to grant more power to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Rejecting the opposition’s claims of joblessness, inadequate development, and lack of MNREGA work, Debbarma challenged them to identify even one village lacking electricity under the current government. He dismissed these allegations as false and aimed at misleading the public.

The BJP Janjati Morcha reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare of Tripura’s indigenous people, asserting that the transformative changes brought about since 2018 have significantly improved the lives of tribal communities across the state.