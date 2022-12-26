Agartala: As the election of the Tripura assembly poll is knocking at the door, the ruling BJP has held a meeting with all the MLAs and set a series of strategies for the poll.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, Northeast coordination Sambit Patra, Tripura Election in charge Dr Mahendra Singh, State prabhari Mahesh Sarma and Tripura BJP organizational secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma.

While speaking about the meeting a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said the meeting was held mainly focusing on the upcoming election.

Also Read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: High-level BJP team arrives in state to overview party’s poll preparations

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister along with other senior leaders chaired a meeting with all the MLAs focusing on the upcoming assembly election. The leaders have spoken with all the MLAs one by one and took note about the present status of their assembly constituency”, the BJP leader said.

He further informed that a series of decisions were taken during the meeting for the upcoming polls which he however refused to share.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia youth arrested for murdering roommate in Delhi

Later, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Facebook wrote, “Today I participated in an important organizational meeting in the presence of all Ministers and MLAs of the state ahead of the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections”.