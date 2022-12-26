Agartala: As the election for Tripura legislative assembly is knocking at the door, the ruling BJP has decided to organise ‘Ratha Yatra’ as the party is gearing up for the poll.

This Ratha Yatra is a part of BJP’s poll campaign in a bid to boost the activities of the party workers and as well as to woo the voters.

In a press release, BJP media In-charge Sunit Sarkar said that a three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted by the state BJP to ensure the smooth conduct and success of this Ratha Yatra.

Also Read: Assam: Mother and infant charred to death in massive fire in Chabua

“A Ratha Yatra has been organized by the state BJP in view of the upcoming assembly elections. This Ratha Yatra will start in the first week of the new year. A three-member committee has been constituted by the state BJP to ensure the smooth conduct and success of this Ratha Yatra. This committee is in-charged by ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and co-in-charge by General Secretary Tinku Roy and Amit Rakshit”, the press release reads.

It further said that one Rath Yatra will start from North Tripura district and the other Rath Yatra will start from South Tripura.

Also Read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: High-level BJP team arrives in state to overview party’s poll preparations

BJP general secretary Tinku Roy, MLA Pramod Reang, Bibhishan Das and Tapas Majumder are in charge of the Rath Yatra which will start from South Tripura.

While, BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit, MLA Shambhulal Chakma, and others are in charge of the Rath Yatra which will start from North Tripura.