AGARTALA: The BJP has sent a high-level team to Tripura to overview the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in the state in 2023.

The BJP team is led by the party’s national general secretary BL Santosh.

Tripura BJP in-charge Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh and party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra are other members of the team.

The BJP team arrived in Tripura on Sunday and will camp in the state for two days.

During their stay in Tripura, the members of the high level team will hold discussions with the party’s state leaders.

They will also go through the list of probable candidates that the BJP will fiels

in the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due in early February next year.