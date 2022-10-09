Agartala: Suspected miscreants from Bangladesh allegedly set ablaze a house in an interior village in Tripura’s Sepahijala district along the Indo-Bangla border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a protest with its counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) over the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators, The Hindu reported.

According to police, the incident took place at Sobhapur village on Wednesday which was made public on Saturday.

Police said the affected house was located at the zero line point of the border.

They said a group of Bangladeshi miscreants torched the house of Indian resident Mizan Miah and fled across the border.

The house was completely gutted and belongings were destroyed. The attackers took advantage of the BSF’s brief pause in patrolling at the border location to indulge in trespass.

The reason behind the attack by the Bangladeshi miscreants is yet to be ascertained. But sources said a dispute over border smuggling could be the reason.

Tripura shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh and 90% of the border has been fenced.

Sobhapur village is one of the places where wire-fencing could not be erected for various reasons including demarcation issues and objections from the BGB.