SHILLONG: At least two personnel of the border security force (BSF) were allegedly assaulted by Bangladeshi nationals inside Indian territory in Meghalaya.

The two BSF personnel were allegedly assaulted by Bangladeshis at Rongara in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Saturday.

The BSF personnel who were attacked have been identified as: Bipul R Sangma and Dinanath Rai.

Meanwhile, the BSF has lodged a protest with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) over the alleged attack on its personnel by Bangladeshis inside Indian territory in Meghalaya.

The BSF personnel, who were attacked by the Bangladeshis, have been treated and are reported to be out of danger.

“We have lodged a protest with the BGB and also filed an FIR with the Meghalaya police,” BSF Inspector General for Meghalaya frontier – Inderjit Singh Rana said.

The BSF official said that India’s border with Bangladesh in many parts are porous, thus facilitating entry and exit of Bangladeshis.

Notably, only 80 per cent of the India’s border with Bangladesh is fenced.