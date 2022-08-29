JOWAI: Amid the second phase of talks in regards to the Assam-Meghalaya border row, the Jaintia Students’ Union (JNU) has demanded re-transfer of Block-I to Meghalaya.

The JSU has demanded the re-transfer of Block-I, which is currently under the Karbi Anglong autonomous district council in Assam, to the Jaintia Hills autonomous district council in Meghalaya.

The JSU has written a letter to the secretary of Meghalaya government – Cyril V Doengdoh – in this regard.

In the letter to the secretary of Meghalaya government – Cyril V Doengdoh – the JSU stated some “historical facts” that it asked to be considered during the second phase of Assam-Meghalaya border talks.

“…the JSU would like to highlight few related facts and points based on historical facts of the area and land,” the JSU in Meghalaya stated.

It added: “…a large chunk of Jaintia Hills, the smallest abode of the Jaintia left of their larger kingdom (vide map in appendix A) was unconstitutionally detached, transferred and mechanically tagged with the non-adjoining and truncated Mikir (now Karbi Anglong) only for administrative convenience, which were transferred by the Governor of Assam …through the Notification No TADR/31/50/148 dated April, 1951.”

“Sadly the then Government of Assam, against the will of the people, detached a large portion of the Jaintia Hills and comprising one Dalloiship, Sidarship, a large part of Raliang Dalloiship known as Pangam Raliang, which all together consists of nearly half Jaintia Hills …was forcibly transferred and mechanically tagged with non-adjoining and truncated Mikir for creating the then United Mikir and North Cachar district on April 13, 1951,” the letter added.

“We, therefore, request you to resolve the issue of Block-I on the principles outlined above to enable the return back or reunification of Block-I to the state of Meghalaya as is right under law and the constitution of India,” the JSU letter further stated.

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya began on August 21.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma visited Guwahati August 21 to take part in the discussions with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The discussions on the remaining six areas of difference between Assam and Meghalaya took place at the Assam secretariat (Janata Bhawan) in Guwahati.

In the meeting between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma – it was decided that three regional committees will be formed on each side to look into the six areas of differences.

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya has commenced to resolve the remaining 6 areas of differences – Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah – Mawtamur and Desh Doomreah.