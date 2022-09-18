GUWAHATI: On Saturday, the police in Biswanath district of Assam arrested as many as 17 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly violating the visa norms.

Speaking on the matter, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, on Sunday, informed that the arrested Bangladeshi nationals were allegedly involved in religious preaching ‘illegally’.

“17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Baghmari area of Biswanath district on Saturday. They came to India on tourist visas, but were involved in religious preaching, which is not allowed,” said Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were camping at the Baghmari area under the Jinjia police station in Biswanath district of Assam for the last few days.

The Bangladeshi nationals entered India through the Coach Behar border in West Bengal last month.

They then entered Assam and went to some places in the South Shalmara district of Assam.

The group was headed by a religious teacher Ashraful Alom, who is a resident of the Sherpur district in Bangladesh.

According to police, the group started preaching religious activities in some remote villages in that district.

But, they came under the radar of police and were summoned to the Fakirganj police station in South Salmara district of Assam earlier.

Moreover, speaking on the SOPs that are to be released for the functioning of madrassas in Assam, the DGP said that “all details will be uploaded on a government portal soon”.

“Leaders of the Islamic community will monitor madrassas in Assam. They have agreed that a lot of madrassas not running properly,” said the Assam DGP.