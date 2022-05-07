AGARTALA: The assembly elections for the state that were supposed to be held in February 2023 are likely to be preponed for a few months and chances are very high that the polls would be held at the end of 2022.

?In all likelihood, the Election Commission of India shall avoid holding the by-elections for the four assembly seats lying vacant for the past few months, top sources in the state administration said.

“By nature, the by-elections are slated to be held before June 04 next and had the Election Commission been serious about conducting the polls, it would have announced the poll schedule. Initially, the state administration prepared to hold the elections and several employees were empanelled for election duties. But, the ECI did not make any announcement even after the ideal time passed off”, a source explained, ruling out the possibilities of the by-elections.

Some sources informed this reporter that some North-Eastern states that are also going for polls altogether in 2023 requested the election commission of India to prepone the polls and the ECI has been considering the matter very seriously. Although no such proposals have been forwarded from the end of the Tripura government, if sources are to be believed, the state is not contemplating seeking polls in time.

However, the matter has come as a big shocker for political parties including BJP that are gearing up for the polls. For the BJP, it was another opportunity to prove its strength by defeating Congress leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha from their home turf and also to regain the Surma assembly constituency that went vacant after former BJP MLA Asish Das joined Trinamool Congress leaving the BJP.

From Congress’s point of view, it was a fight for survival that got deferred further. TIPRA motha which has emerged as a strong contender in tribal politics is also set to make a debut in the assembly elections.

Lastly, the Left, which has relegated multiple steps down as far as political strength is concerned followed by the drubbing 2018 polls, is also eyeing a strong revival. Apart from that, IPFT and Trinamool Congress are also confident of scoring some brownie points. Now, it is to be seen how the electoral bout plays out for the parties.