Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder on Tuesday lashed out at the Left Front for allegedly not completing the development work properly when the party was in power.

“During the 25-year-old Left Front regime, the then Mayor did not work. Had the works been timed at that time, other developmental works would have been possible today. So now the present AMC authority has taken responsibility to complete the issues left by the Left-run AMC earlier”, said Mayor Majumder said after visiting Ward No. 25 area of Agartala Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

After visiting the entire area under the ward, the mayor said that the corporation authorities have decided to build one park in each ward.

“There is an abandoned land in the area. This land has been inspected. It has been decided to arrange a park and open gym within this land. And the pond in the area lacks cleanliness. The corporation will take measures to keep the area clean. will be made suitable for human consumption,” said Majumder.

He also warned the miscreants of not to fill the pond with soil and said, “The city of Agartala has undergone drastic changes in the past few days. The face of Agartala city will change in the next two to three years.”