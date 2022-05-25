Agartala: The new Tripura Cabinet headed by CM Manik Saha has approved a proposal to formulate the new Electric Vehicle Policy.

As per the policy, concerted efforts would be made to convert 10 per cent of registered vehicles of the state into Electric Vehicles, Tripura Cabinet Spokesman and Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters.

Also Read: Assam: Alleged fund misappropriation surfaces in Bajali government school

Briefing the media persons at Civil Secretariat, Chowdhury said, “A total of 14 Indian states including Assam and Meghalaya have approved their own electric vehicle policies.”

He added, “We have also decided to formulate an EV policy and a target has been fixed to make sure that 6,000 vehicles can be converted into Electric Vehicles out of 60,000 registered vehicles in the next five years.”

Chowdhury also said that the cabinet has decided to procure 20,000 Metric tons of paddy directly from the farmers.

Also Read: Assam: CM announces adequate funds for NCHAC to tide over present crisis

“Rs 45 crore will be spent to purchase the paddy at a flat price of Rs 19.40 per Kg from the farmers. 32 centres will be created to carry out the decision”, he added.