AGARTALA: As many as eight illegal Rohingya immigrants have been arrested by the police in Tripura.

The illegal Rohingya immigrants were arrested from the Agartala railway station in Tripura.

They were arrested for illegally staying in India.

The eight arrested Rohingya immigrants also include three women and three children.

They were nabbed while they were on their way to Delhi.

The arrests were made after receiving information from the military intelligence.

Tripura police has registered a case against the arrested persons under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Yousuf (23), Minara (30), Sayad Nur (25), Sawkat Ara (21) and Jannat Ara (20).

Police said the Rohingya migrants had illegally entered Tripura from Bangladesh with the help of a local agent and were trying to leave the state.