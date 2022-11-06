Agartala: At least nine people including two police personnel were injured in a clash between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Teliamura in Tripura’s Khowai district.

CPI (M) leaders and supporters had gathered at Karoilong around 30 km from state capital Agartala, for a meeting on Saturday night, police said.

“When the meeting was underway, a group of youths suddenly attacked the CPI (M) activists who also put up resistance that led to a clash between two sides,”, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Teliamura, Prasun Tripura.

He said at least nine people including two policemen who were deployed to provide security to the CPI (M) rally were injured.

A strong contingent of police and Tripura State Rifle led by the SDPO, Teliamura rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

All the injured persons including the two cops were taken to Teliamura hospital from where three injured CPI(M) activists were referred to GBP hospital in Agartala for better treatment, he said.

The SDPO said police have registered a suo moto case in this matter and all involved in the incidents will be issued notice shortly for investigation of the case.

“Around 10/12 BJP supporters suddenly attacked our rally at Koroilong area and left at least 10 of our comrades injured. They also damaged tables and chairs at the rally,” said a CPIM) leader.

Six comrades were taken to Teliamura health centre and of whom three were sent to GBP hospital, he said.

The party condemned the attack on the rally and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

The chief whip of the BJP in the state Assembly, Kalyani Roy, who represents the Teliamura Assembly constituency, claimed that it was the CPI (M) supporters who first attacked the BJP workers who took out a rally near Karoilong.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due early next year.