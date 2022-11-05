Ahmedabad: Just ahead of the Gujarat elections, a former state Minister, Jay Narayan Vyas has announced that he has resigned from the BJP.

Vyas was associated with the party for almost 30 years and now is open to options before contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

He told the media that he resigned from the BJP through a resignation letter to the state president on Friday.

He claimed to have been unhappy with the functioning of the Patan district BJP committee.

While announcing that he would contest the upcoming polls, he did not announce which party’s support he would take.

Vyas, however, confirmed that he would not contest as an independent candidate.

He added that he would discuss with his supporters on the final decision on which party he would join.