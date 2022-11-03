Guwahati: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced that voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

The EC also announced that the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, “In Gujarat, more than 4.9 crore electors will be served by the Election Commission of India. There are 4.6 lakhs first-time voters.”

There will be more than 51 thousand polling stations of which 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff.

The current tenure will expire on February 18 next year. The election will be held for 182 Assembly constituencies.

The notification for phase 1 will be issued on November 5 and November 10 for phase 2.

For phase 1, the last date for filing nominations is November 14 and for phase 2, it is November 17.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 15 and November 19 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 17 for Phase 1 and November 21 for Phase 2.