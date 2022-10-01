AGARTALA: CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Friday accused the ruling BJP in the state of using central resources to wrest power in the state in 2018.

He said, “In its desperation to dislodge the Left from power, the BJP used all its resources, deputed all its frontline leadership in Tripura to woo voters.”

“To lure people they made tall promises but people have started to fall out of love with the BJP owing to its betrayal to the people of Tripura,” he said.

Slamming the BJP, the Tripura CPI-M leader said, “Neither they have any will to deliver what they promised nor they are trying to make any efforts in this regard.”

“As the polls are drawing nearer, they are again coming up with new and attractive slogans but the product underneath the wrapper is the same,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP failed on all fronts, the Tripura CPI-M leader said, “Give me one reason to believe them. What is their report card? Students, youth, daily wager, farmers, women not even a single section of the society is safe under the rule of BJP.”

“People are ready to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the days to come,” the Tripura CPI-M leader said.