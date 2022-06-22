AGARTALA: Tripura Police had identified 73 sensitive polling stations in four assembly constituencies going for polls on Thursday—June 23.

The polling stations had been further divided into different categories in terms of the location of the polling stations. Election Commission data shows, that four of the 73 polling stations are critical, 59 are vulnerable and the rest of the ten are both critical and vulnerable.

However, 221 polling stations had been set up in four assembly constituencies—6-Agartala, 8-Bordowali, 46-Surma and 57 Jubarajnagar assembly constituency.

The assembly-wise break up as follows:

6-Agartala constituency has seven vulnerable polling stations. 8-Bordowali consists of three critical and four vulnerable polling stations. In Jubarajnagar, there are 27 vulnerable and four critical as well as vulnerable polling stations. Surma has 21 critical and six critical and vulnerable category polling stations.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte in presence of Police Nodal Officer for the by-polls IG GK Rao said, “As many as 25 companies of central armed forces have been deployed in the poll duties. From area domination to uninterrupted patrolling in the poll-bound areas and keeping a check on vehicle movement everything is being done under the close watch of the election department.”

Gitte added, “Apart from that, our police and TSR personnel are also being deployed for confidence building of the voters. I would like to appeal to all the voters to come out of their homes and cast votes without any fear”.

The Chief Electoral Officer also informed the media persons that all the polling stations had been brought under the purview of seamless webcasting and additional videography will be done in the polling stations and their peripheries as well.