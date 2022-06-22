Guwahati: As the political scenario in Maharashtra seems to be quite interesting with several Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati, the state’s Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray said he will resign even if one MLA objects to him as the CM.

Thackery said that he will not fight for the chair of the CM and asserted that his party, Shiv Sena, will never give up Hindutva.

He added that he will resign from his post as the Chief Minister even if one MLA raises an objection.

He said that he has the resignation letter ready and just wants anyone of the MLA to come forward and tell him to resign. He said that he does not have any greed for holding onto the Cheif Minister’s chair.

He added that some of the MLAs who are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde have called him and claimed to have been taken there forcibly.

The rebel MLAs have also written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that Eknath Shinde is still the legislative party leader of the Shiv Sena a day after Uddhav Thackeray sacked him for his act of rebellion.