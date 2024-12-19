Agartala: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested three women for allegedly assaulting a railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) at Manu railway station in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The three, aged between 21 and 35, are residents of Tripura.

The incident took place about a month ago, when the trio, along with others, was allegedly transporting bananas illegally on a passenger train from Manu railway station to Agartala.

When the TTE, Atul Kaushik, questioned them about the shipment, the accused claimed that they regularly use passenger trains for such purposes.

In response, the TTE fined them Rs 3000, which led to an altercation, and the TTE was allegedly severely beaten by the women and their accomplices.

The TTE sustained serious injuries and was soon rushed to the hospital. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the GRP.

During investigation, video footage of the incident was analysed, which helped identify and arrest the trio.

However, the other accused are still at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.