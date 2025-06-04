Agartala: Tripura Police have detained 13 individuals affiliated with the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), a political outfit based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh.

The police apprehended the group, comprising 11 men and 2 women from a rented residence near Tripura Medical College in Hapania, under Amtali Police Station.

According to police sources, the detainees had illegally crossed into India to seek medical treatment, with some members reportedly injured during a recent armed clash in CHT.

Local residents tipped off the authorities after noticing suspicious activity near the rented house, which was located under the jurisdiction of Amtali Police Station .

Initial investigation revealed that the individuals had taken part in violent clashes on May 14 in Baghaichhari upazila, Rangamati district.

The conflict occurred between the Santu Larma-led PCJSS faction and the rival United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), headed by Prasit Khisha.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Thuithui Mog (23) also alias Nusaithui, Angla Mog (35) alias known as Angchui Mog, Rumel Chakma (27) alais Swapnil, Aoj Chakma (30) aka Shanta, Dravid Chakma (24) also known as Roni, Ramen Chakma (24) also known as Paban, Mik Chakma (28) also known as Pragya, Nirbhoy Chakma (27) also known as Abidan, Choice Chakma (21) also known as Akash, Bitu Chakma (17) also known as Debakanti, Kimon Chakma (22) also known as Sumonta, Purna Chakma (24), and Nayanchi Mog (21).

Police added that the individuals are currently in police custody and the authority will be deport them to Bangladesh with assistance from the Mobile Task Force. A few of them had suffered burning scars and cut injuries on their hands and legs.