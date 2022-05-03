AGARTALA: Tripura Police’s prompt action has led to the arrests of three individuals for attack on senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, in which his personal security officer (PSO) and driver were injured.

The trio was arrested within the 24 hours of the incident.

“We have so far arrested three persons namely Abdul Sahin, Subhashish Lahiri and Bappa Nandi. All of them are residents of Joypur and Dashamighat areas. Investigation is underway and we hope soon the others would also be arrested,” additional SP West Tripura (rural) – Anirban Das said.

The arrested persons were produced before the Court that sent them to judicial custody till May 15.

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb spoke to Tripura DGP and directed the police department to take stringent action against the perpetrators of in the incident.

According to the top officials, the Tripura chief minister Deb wants “no compromise with the law-and-order situation”.

Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman had come under attack by miscreants in Agartala city on Sunday.

The miscreants allegedly targeted Sudip Roy Barman, when the Tripura Congress leader was at the residence of advocate Somik Deb at Krishnanagar area in Agartala.

However, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and advocate Somik Deb, escaped unhurt in the alleged attack, as the PSO of Barman locked him and the advocate inside the residence as soon the miscreants allegedly launched the attack.

The personal security officer (PSO) and the driver of Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries in the alleged attack by the miscreants.