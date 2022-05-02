Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that the Northeast region can be a huge contributor to the country’s economy if bamboo resources are utilized to the fullest potential in the region.

The Chief Minister was addressing the roundup session of the “roundtable on untapped eco-tourism potential and role of bamboo in the NE region” in Aizawl.

The event was held by the departments of planning & programme implementation and tourism under the Mizoram government in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) in view of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Zoramthanga emphasized the importance of developing bamboo in Mizoram and in the Northeast as a whole.

He said that finding ways to utilise bamboo resources to their fullest potential and finding the best species of bamboo is essential.

“With cooperation between states and Central government, the Northeast region, through bamboo production and utilization, can be a huge contributor to the economic development of the country,” the chief minister said.

Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte, who was present on the occasion, also spoke about the tourism potential of the state.

He said that green tourism, sports and adventure tourism, and religious tourism, among others, can take the economy of Mizoram to new heights.

He invited more private players to invest in the growing tourism industry.

Royte said that the state’s tourism department is currently focusing on a post-covid strategy and plan for the revival of tourism in the state.

“We have prepared a comprehensive recovery plan to rebuild destination Mizoram focusing on responsible and sustainable standards,” he said.

Being in the centre of one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, blessed with rich and rare varieties of flora and fauna and ideal climatic conditions, the tourism minister hoped that Mizoram would soon become a favourite destination for tourists, both domestic and international.

Royte said that there is a strategic shift in India’s perspective of the world, and the Centre had unveiled its Act East Policy.

Giving top priority to connectivity, he said that the Centre is undertaking several mega projects to enhance inter-connectivity within the North East and with the neighbouring countries.

He added that the opportunities unleashed by the shift in India’s policy will make the Northeastern states the main gateway to South East Asia.

With help and support from the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of Mizoram is working tirelessly to bring about a strategic shift in the tourism scenario and the state will change significantly in the coming years, he said.

State chief secretary Dr. Renu Sharma in her speech highlighted the efforts taken by the state tourism department in developing and implementing various tourism activities to make Mizoram an eco-tourism destination while keeping in mind sustainability and conservation of the environment.

She stressed that in the context of Mizoram, eco-tourism is being promoted as a means of adding value to nature, thereby achieving sustainable tourism.

It is a form of tourism which fosters environmental principles with emphasis on visiting and observing natural areas relatively undisturbed by human activities, she said.