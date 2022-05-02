Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has directed the state police to initiate action against those involved in the attack on senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has reportedly asked the state DGP to take necessary action in the case.

Meanwhile, one person has reportedly been arrested by the Tripura police in connection with the case.

However, the identity of the arrested person has not yet been disclosed.

Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman came under attack by miscreants in Agartala city on Sunday.

The miscreants allegedly targeted Sudip Roy Barman, when the Tripura Congress leader was at the residence of advocate Somik Deb at Krishnanagar area in Agartala.

However, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and advocate Somik Deb, escaped unhurt in the alleged attack, as the PSO of Barman locked him and the advocate inside the residence as soon the miscreants allegedly launched the attack.

The personal security officer (PSO) and the driver of Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries in the alleged attack by the miscreants.

The miscreants also allegedly tried to snatch the weapon of the PSO during the attack.

The driver of Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman also sustained injuries in the attack when he rushed to the rescue of the badly assaulted PSO.

The diver sustained injuries in his hands and head.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman accused the BJP of being behind the attack.

Barman accused BJP workers, led by member of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) – Abhishek Datta – the nephew of BJP MLA Surajit Datta, of being behind the attack.

Sudip Roy Barman said: “It is a jungle raj under the BJP regime in Tripura, where policemen are being beaten up by the cadres of the ruling party in broad daylight.”

“Imagine the safety and security of the common people,” Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman added.

Sudip Roy Barman further said: “This is complete lawlessness. The miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked my driver all of a sudden. Hearing the hue and cry we came out and saw him bleeding profusely.”

“There were more than 50 bike borne people all hiding their faces. Soon the police was informed and the bikers disappeared. They were looking for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha termed the incident as “pre-planned to kill Sudip Roy Barman”.

“We believe the attack was pre-planned to kill Sudip Roy Barman,” Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said.