The Tripura state electricity corporation limited (TSECL) has withhold salaries of its managers over poor collection of revenue.

The TSECL has withhold 40 percent of the salaries for the month of April of 25 of its managers.

As many as 11 senior managers and 14 managers have been affected by the decision of the Tripura state electricity corporation limited.

“40 per cent salary has been put on hold and is not disbursed for the month of April 2022 in case of officers whose names are indicated in the enclosed list,” director (finance) of TSECL – Sarvjit Singh Dogra stated in a notification.

It added: “This action has been taken in view of poor performance on account of billings during the month of April 2022.”

“Further views on the release of these amounts will be taken based on billing performance of all Divisions for the coming billing cycle,” the notification further read.