Amid the ‘Hindi imposition’ row in the Northeast states, Kokborok – the indigenous dialect in Tripura – has been included in the curriculum of the central board of secondary education (CBSE).

This development was informed by BJP Lok Sabha MP from East Tripura constituency – Rebati Tripura on Sunday.

Notably, the Tripura government recently introduced Kokborok language for undergraduate courses in 22 colleges.

Moreover, the Tripura government has started recruitment of teachers for Kokborok language subject.

Speaking on the introduction of Kokborok language in CBSE curriculum, MP Rebati Tripura said: “Unless students are introduced to Kokborok language at school level, how are they supposed to learn the language at college and university level.”

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and human resource development minister Dharmendra Pradhan for including Kokborok language in the CBSE curriculum,” Rebati Tripura further said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress while welcoming the inclusion of Kokborok language in CBSE curriculum, has demanded withdrawal of Centre’s decision to “impose Hindi” at schools in the state.

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha has accused union home minister Amit Shah of “promoting Hindi at the cost of other indigenous languages”.