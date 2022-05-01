Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman allegedly came under attack by miscreants at Agartala city on Sunday.

The miscreants allegedly targeted Sudip Roy Barman, when the Tripura Congress leader was at the residence of advocate Somik Deb at Krishnanagar area in Agartala.

However, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and advocate Somik Deb, escaped unhurt in the alleged attack, as the PSOs of Barman locked him and the advocate inside the residence as soon the miscreants allegedly launched the attack.

One of the personal security officer (PSO) and the driver of Sudip Roy Barman in the alleged attack by the miscreants.

The incident allegedly took place at around 12:30 in the afternoon on Sunday.

The miscreants also allegedly tried to snatch the weapon of the PSO during the attack.

The driver of Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman also sustained injuries in the attack when he rushed to the rescue of the badly assaulted PSO.

The diver sustained injuries in his hands and head.

The miscreants also allegedly took away the mobile phones, cash and other valuables belonging to the PSO and the driver.

The miscreants also damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the advocate’s residence.

On receiving information about the attack, a team of police personnel immediately rushed to the incident spot and rescued the injured duo.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has accused the BJP of being behind the attack.

Barman alleged that BJP workers, led by member of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) – Abhishek Datta – the nephew of BJP MLA Surajit Datta, of being behind the attack.

Sudip Roy Barman said: “It is a jungle raj under the BJP regime in Tripura, where policemen are being beaten up by the cadres of the ruling party in broad daylight.”

“Imagine the safety and security of the common people,” Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman added.

Sudip Roy Barman further said: “This is complete lawlessness. The miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked my driver all of a sudden. Hearing the hue and cry we came out and saw him bleeding profusely.”

“There were more than 50 bike borne people all hiding their faces. Soon the police was informed and the bikers disappeared. They were looking for me,” he added.

Advocate Somik Deb said, “Clients of different profession come in the chambers of lawyers. Such sort of incidents are highly condemnable. We shall take legal action in regards to the incident”.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha termed the incident as “pre-planned to kill Sudip Roy Barman”.

“We believe the attack was pre-planned to kill Sudip Roy Barman,” Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said.

A case has been lodged at the West Agartala police station in connection with the alleged attack.