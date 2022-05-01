Aizawl: More than 200 dwelling houses have been damaged by hail and heavy rain in the northeastern part of Mizoram on Saturday, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official said.

He said that heavy rain and hail hit Phuaibuang village and surrounding villages in the Saitual district bordering Manipur on Saturday evening.

At least 235 houses were damaged by hail in Phuaibuang village, of which 71 have been completely damaged, he said.

Detailed reports from other villages are awaited, he said. He said that the district administration is taking relief measures and providing tarpaulins to families, whose houses have been damaged by hail.

Phuaibuang village council president Lalthaliana said that heavy rain and hail hit the village around 3 pm on Saturday.

He said that hailstones up to the size of eggs have damaged tin roofs of 235 dwelling houses in the village, which housed around 500 houses.

He said that around 70 families have been evacuated to safer places as their houses were not fit for occupation if rain came again.

The village council and NGOs have called for community service on Sunday to repair the damaged houses, he said.