AGARTALA: Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Tripura police at MBB airport in Agartala while en-route to Kolkata.

After an initial inquiry, Abhijit Mandal, the officer-in-charge of the airport police station in Agartala, disclosed that the individuals were unable to provide valid documents during questioning.

“We received information about some people acting suspiciously at the airport, based on which we detained them,” the Tripura police officer said.

He said “Upon initial investigation, they failed to produce proper documentation and admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals.”

“They claimed to have entered India illegally through Tripura from Bangladesh with the intention of reaching West Bengal via MBB Airport,” the cop said.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals under the Indian Passport Act.