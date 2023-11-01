Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasised the significance of the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link Project, stating that its inauguration will foster closer ties between India and Bangladesh.

He highlighted that Tripura is poised to become a key tourism and transport gateway, not only due to the railway link but also because the distance between Agartala and Kolkata will be reduced from 1600 km to 500 km by rail.

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s HIRA Model and the foundation stone laying for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations nationwide, including 91 in the Northeast and three in Tripura.

Dr. Saha revealed that three railway stations, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Kailashahar, are set to undergo redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, at an approximate cost of Rs. 96.60 crore.

Furthermore, plans are in place to upgrade the Agartala Railway station to international standards, with an allocation of Rs. 245 crore.

Dr. Saha acknowledged the remarkable progress in connectivity that has been achieved in Tripura since 2014 when Prime Minister Modi initiated efforts to enhance Northeast connectivity with the rest of India.

He noted that Tripura is now connected with 19 trains, including 13 express trains, 5 DEMU trains, and one local train.

Dr. Saha provided details about the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, which spans 12.24 km, with 5.46 km in Tripura and 6.76 km in Bangladesh.

A total of Rs. 972 crore was allocated for the project, with Rs. 580 crore designated for the Indian segment and Rs. 392 crore for the Bangladeshi section.

IRCON is overseeing the Indian side, while TEXAMACO is handling the Bangladesh portion.

Dr. Saha concluded by expressing confidence that this initiative will further solidify the bilateral ties between both nations.