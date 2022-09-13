AGARTALA: There is no permanent adversary in politics. Friends and foes depend on time.

This old adage seems to be fitting in case of Sreenathpur Gram Panchayat of Kailashahar under Unakoti district of Tripura.

Surprisingly, elected members of CPI-M and BJP came under the same roof to form the Panchayat board months after deputy Pradhan of the Panchayat moved a no confidence notice against the incumbent board.

Majority of the members voted in favour of BJP nominated member Inuch Ali who had been nominated for the post of panchayat chief.

Meanwhile, owing to cross voting election process for the post of deputy chief (Upa Pradhan) was postponed.

Sources said, five members each of BJP and CPI-M voted for different candidates which led to the postponement.

The officials have declared that the day for re-election of the deputy chief will be declared shortly.

The Sreenathpur Gram Panchayat always remained in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Amid large-scale allegations of fund embezzlements, the Panchayat Board dissolved time and again.

It has been observed that the ideological differences between members never played a spoilsport as realignment of members played out again and again.

The Panchayat had been ruled by all major parties in turns with the support of each other.

The 13-member Panchayat board has six elected members of the BJP while CPI-M gets five of their members elected.

Rest of the two members are from Congress. After the elections, Congress and CPI-M members formed the Panchayat board but within three months, no confidence notice was moved and the Panchayat board was dissolved.

As per the official order, the new chief and deputy chief was scheduled to be elected today.

Surprisingly, elected members of CPI-M and BJP cast their mandate in favour of BJP’s Inuch Ali.

However, in the case of Deputy Chief, the votes got divided into two groups.

The Congress members gave the election process a miss.

District Congress President Md Badrujjaman said, “The BJP is a power hungry party and it can do anything for power. We also have reservations to go with the CPI-M. This is why our members did not participate in the voting.”