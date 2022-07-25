AGARTALA: Tripura Congress President Birajit Sinha on Monday claimed that several BJP MLAs, who have been sidelined in the party, were in talks with the Congress party and likely to switch sides.

Sinha also asked the BJP to wait for some months to witness the massive exodus of saffron party MLAs who originally belonged to Congress before the 2018 elections.

“BJP’s motorcycle-borne terror squad would work for Congress in the days to come. The leaders who pass dictations to these people would be in Congress very soon,” said Sinha.

The seasoned leader was speaking to media persons during his visit to Khowai Congress Bhavan which was attacked after the recent by-elections.

He said, “The Congress party has been fighting for the people for the last hundred years. In the past, the party has defeated forces stronger than BJP. Soon the Congress will rise again in Tripura as well as in the country”.