AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday hit out at the state and central government for failing to control the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, AICC secretary and in-charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang said that BJP had raised the “price hike” as its “children”.

The ruling party is leaving no stones unturned to make the cooking gas inaccessible for poor people.

“The common people are bearing the brunt of the exorbitant rise of cooking gas and petroleum prices. Lakhs of people had been pushed into poverty during the Covid 19 period and the ruling party is responsible for that,” said the Congress leader.

She also shared statistics showcasing the price rise graph of petroleum and cooking gas prices.

TPCC president Birajit Sinha said, WHO estimates for Covid-19-related deaths are manifold higher than what the central government is claiming.

“The WHO estimated that around 47 lakh people died in India due to Covid 19 while the central government says the death toll stands at somewhere close to five lakh. What data we should believe in”, he said.

Sinha demanded a clarification from the state government in this regard and also sought to know as to how many people received Rs 10 lakh compensation as announced by the state.

He also sought an explanation from the state government pertaining to an alleged scam of Rs 231 crore in connection with MGNREGA funds.